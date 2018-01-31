Filed Under:Chisago County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An boy who was struck by a snowmobile on Chisago Lake last week has died.

alan geisenkoetter jr 8 Year Old Boy Hit By Snowmobile On Chisago Lake Dies

Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. (credit: CBS)

According to documents filed in court, 8-year-old Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. was setting up an ice house with his father on the lake at around 8 p.m. Friday when 45-year-old Eric Coleman slammed into them, dragging the boy across the ice. The boy was rushed to the hospital where doctors immediately performed surgery to remove a section of his skull, due to brain swelling.

eric coleman snowmobile crash 8 Year Old Boy Hit By Snowmobile On Chisago Lake Dies

Eric Coleman (credit: Chisago County Sheriff’s Office)

A post on the family’s CaringBridge page Wednesday said they discovered the damage to the boy’s brain was much worse than initially thought, and they decided to make “the hardest decision we’ve ever made. Little Alan got his angel wings today.”

Coleman is charged with felony criminal vehicular operation, DWI and misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation, so far.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the child’s medical expenses.

