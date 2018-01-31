MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a woman’s death on the north side.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, police got a ShotSpotter report that shots had been fired in the area of the 1800 block of Lyndale Avenue North.
Police didn’t find a victim at that scene. But four blocks away, they found a woman dead on the side of the road.
That was the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue North.
If you know anything about what happened, police want you to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Now that they finally changed the name of Lake Calhoun, when they get done banning plastic bags and gummy bears, maybe they can tackle violence and fix potholes in North Minneapolis.