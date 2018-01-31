Filed Under:Cancer Game Plan, Jim Kelly, Living With Cancer

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly says you should have a game plan if you get diagnosed with cancer.

See his web site for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch