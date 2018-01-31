MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For all Vikings fans the big build up to the Super Bowl is bittersweet, and that is certainly the case for team’s owners — the Wilf family.

Mark Wilf is playing host to other NFL owners and also already looking ahead to next year.

Wilf sat down with Esme Murphy to talk about the team’s future and his family’s continued commitment to the team and the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Vikings have taken over Vikings great John Randle’s restaurant on the Nicollet Mall for the days leading up to the Super Bowl. For Vikings president and co-owner Mark Wilf there is a lasting regret.

“Short of the Super Bowl championship it’s going to be a disappointment, so while we had great moments like the miracle catch in the New Orleans game and other great moments we’re still short of our final goal,” Wilf said.

Wilf and his brother Zygi purchased the team in 2005. As owners they fought and finally got legislative approval for a new Vikings stadium.

“The U.S. Bank Stadium is the number one stadium in the world and we can’t wait to show it to the world,” Wilf said.

Wilf says the team is already planning for next year.

“Right now we are in the process of interviewing offensive coordinators,” he said.

As for that quarterback situation — with Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all unsigned — Wilf offered a diplomatic punt.

“When we have the coaching staff fully in place we are going to review the rosters, review our options and no stone will go unturned in terms of trying to find the best options at quarterback or any other position,” he said.

But in our conversation Wilf kept coming back to one key issue.

“This community has been incredibly gracious and welcoming to myself and our family and our ownership and it’s been a great ride these 13 years but we are committed every single day to making sure we bring world championships to this fan base and this community,” he said.

As we mentioned the Vikings have taken over John Randle’s restaurant in downtown Minneapolis.

