MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey offered a seemingly friendly welcome to New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles fans via video Tuesday.
Just make sure you watch all the way until the end.
The video, resplendent with imagery of the Mississippi River, Stone Arch Bridge and other Minneapolis landmarks, touts the city’s beauty and makes no apologies for our frigid weather.
Frey offers a warm welcome to fans of the Super Bowl teams just before the video ends. A postscript reveals his true feelings about the team that crushed the Minnesota Vikings’ Super Bowl dreams.