ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — On Wednesday morning, state officials rolled out a so-called “road map” for how they plan to fix the problems that have plagued MNLARS, Minnesota’s Licensing and Registration System.

It isn’t cheap.

It cost $93 million for the computer upgrades to the decades-old system in the first place, which was twice the original budget 10 years ago.

State officials now say it will take an additional $43 million to fix it all: $37 million for the technology and $6 million with customer service.

Minnesota IT Services, along with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, released a road map, which is the result of dozens of stakeholder meetings held all across the state. Dana Bailey, the executive director of Projects & Initiatives for MN IT said she met with everyone from auto dealers to legislators to come up with this fix.

The state expects to have all high priority defects when it comes to vehicle registration and vehicle titling fixed by this summer.

Problems with specialty plates should be fixed somewhere in between mid-summer and the fall of 2018.

The state will have to have a chunk of the $43 million by the first week of this year’s legislative session if they want to have all of these deadlines met.

They want to have all of these fixes made by the time REAL ID is rolled out.

You can find more information on the road map roll out on MN IT Services website.