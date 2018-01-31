Filed Under:Lifetouch, Local TV, Shutterfly

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The locally-based photography company Lifetouch will be purchased by Shutterfly.

A deal was announced valued at $825 million for the Eden Prairie company.

According to reports, Lifetouch had been Minnesota’s largest employee-owned company. It’s been in business since 1936, and currently has about 10 million customers.

Among the company’s services are student photos for school yearbooks. The company has also been known for taking portraits at churches.

Shutterfly is based in California and specializes mainly in online photography-related products.

