MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Security surrounding Super Bowl 52 has been a top priority for the NFL, federal and local law enforcement.

They began planning two years ago. Top officials involved came together Wednesday to detail the plan.

The common goal for agencies: make it a safe and enjoyable time for all. They had to plan for events in the heart of a bustling downtown.

“Building out a secure perimeter took a little creativity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. “We’ve conducted over 200 different security assessments of the critical infrastructure and the surrounding area. We’ve provided council and recommendations on protective measures resulting from those assessments, and we’ve hosted about 52 trainings in the area on topics ranging from active shooter through to cyber bombing, any sort of hazard or event that could occur.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo reminded Minnesotans and visitors hosting a Super Bowl is vastly different now than it was in 1992.

“Since then our world has changed and we really need to make sure that as a symbol of our freedom for Americans to get together and enjoy their pastimes, we have to make sure and ensure that their safety is first and foremost,” Arradondo said.

There is no credible threat against the city or the Super Bowl, but federal officials will continue to monitor intelligence until after the big game.