MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Minneapolis nightclub — that closed after it was revealed the owner donated to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke — has now reopened.
In September of 2017, much of Club Jager’s staff quit after a report that owner Julius De Roma contributed to Duke’s failed bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. The exodus of employees led to the bar being closed.
De Roma told WCCO-TV his donation was “basically free speech” and that the controversy had been blown up beyond what it should be.
On Wednesday, the bar had a “soft reopening”, saying the bar is going back to “its original roots, with soft background music, intelligent conversation, no stupid collectivist games, and no disco! Individualists are welcome!”
DeRoma continues to be the owner of the bar.