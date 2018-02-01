Filed Under:Club Jager, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Minneapolis nightclub — that closed after it was revealed the owner donated to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke — has now reopened.

In September of 2017, much of Club Jager’s staff quit after a report that owner Julius De Roma contributed to Duke’s failed bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. The exodus of employees led to the bar being closed.

De Roma told WCCO-TV his donation was “basically free speech” and that the controversy had been blown up beyond what it should be.

On Wednesday, the bar had a “soft reopening”, saying the bar is going back to “its original roots, with soft background music, intelligent conversation, no stupid collectivist games, and no disco! Individualists are welcome!”

DeRoma continues to be the owner of the bar.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch