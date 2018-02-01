Meatball Crostini

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Number of Servings: 6­-8

Bold Italian flavors are front and center in this easy, cheesy bread and meatball appetizer.

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg Five­ Cheese Garlic French Bread (597), prepared according to package instructions
  • 12 Italian­ Style Meatballs (432), prepared according to package instructions
  • Marinara sauce
  • Fresh basil
  • Olives
  • Cherry tomatoes or onions for garnish

Instructions 

  1. Cut French bread into 4 individual slices.
  2. Top bread with prepared meatballs.
  3. Top with a little marinara sauce and garnish with fresh basil, olives, cherry tomatoes or onions on a toothpick.

Chicken Enchilada Cups

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Number of Servings: 10-­12

Serve up full­sized enchilada flavor in a pint­ sized, no mess cup that keeps everything tidy.

Ingredients

  • 24 wonton wrappers
  • 3 cups Fire­ Grilled Chicken Breast Strips (496), prepared according to package instructions
  • 1⁄2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
  •  1⁄2 cup Super­Sweet Corn (755), frozen
  •  1⁄2 cup enchilada sauce
  •  1 cup shredded Mexican­ style cheese
  •  Chopped fresh cilantro and green onions
  • Sour cream

Instructions 

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Press wonton wrappers into mini muffin pan cups to form cups.
  3. Bake for 5­7 minutes, or until lightly golden brown.
  4. Mix together chicken, beans, corn and enchilada sauce.
  5. Place mixture into the prepared wonton cups.
  6. Top with cheese and bake an additional 5­7 minutes, or until cheese has melted.
  7. Garnish with sliced cilantro, onions and sour cream.
