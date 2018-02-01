Meatball Crostini
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Number of Servings: 6-8
Bold Italian flavors are front and center in this easy, cheesy bread and meatball appetizer.
Ingredients
- 1 pkg Five Cheese Garlic French Bread (597), prepared according to package instructions
- 12 Italian Style Meatballs (432), prepared according to package instructions
- Marinara sauce
- Fresh basil
- Olives
- Cherry tomatoes or onions for garnish
Instructions
- Cut French bread into 4 individual slices.
- Top bread with prepared meatballs.
- Top with a little marinara sauce and garnish with fresh basil, olives, cherry tomatoes or onions on a toothpick.
Chicken Enchilada Cups
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Number of Servings: 10-12
Serve up fullsized enchilada flavor in a pint sized, no mess cup that keeps everything tidy.
Ingredients
- 24 wonton wrappers
- 3 cups Fire Grilled Chicken Breast Strips (496), prepared according to package instructions
- 1⁄2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1⁄2 cup SuperSweet Corn (755), frozen
- 1⁄2 cup enchilada sauce
- 1 cup shredded Mexican style cheese
- Chopped fresh cilantro and green onions
- Sour cream
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Press wonton wrappers into mini muffin pan cups to form cups.
- Bake for 57 minutes, or until lightly golden brown.
- Mix together chicken, beans, corn and enchilada sauce.
- Place mixture into the prepared wonton cups.
- Top with cheese and bake an additional 57 minutes, or until cheese has melted.
- Garnish with sliced cilantro, onions and sour cream.