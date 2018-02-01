MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-two calves have died in a fire that happened late Wednesday in Douglas County.
According to the sheriff’s office, an employee working at a dairy farm in Kensington noticed round bales were on fire.
The sheriff’s office and the Kensington Fire Department responded to the scene, where the fire had spread to nearby calf barn structures.
Once the fire was extinguished, three barns had been destroyed, and 22 calves had died.
Investigators said that the fire was caused by an idling skid loader parked near the bales, however the fire still remains under investigation.