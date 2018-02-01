MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy are grieving after their son died in a snowmobile crash.

Investigators say Eric Coleman admitted to drinking before hitting Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. and his father last Friday on Chisago Lake.

Coleman faces several charges, including criminal vehicular homicide.

“We went to Chisago Lake to go ice fishing,” said father Alan Geisenkoetter Sr.

It was the same spot on the lake that the family ice fished the previous Saturday.

“I heard the snowmobile, I looked over, I saw the headlight go on,” said mother Eleanor Geisenkoetter. “Alan [Jr.] then ran to the back of the truck to look and watch it go by and it came right into him.”

Alan Jr. was taken to the hospital, where his family prayed for hope.

“After a few days it turned out that there wasn’t anything that they could do,” Alan Sr. said.

Now the family remembers the little boy who was outgoing.

“He could always make you laugh,” Eleanor said. “He had the sweetest freckles.”

Alan Jr. also loved to hunt and fish.

“He was the great Minnesota kid that you loved to do stuff with, and he had no problem making friends,” Alan Sr. said. “We got a lot of things coming up with the Super Bowl and things like that. Yeah, I mean, go out and have fun, but man, get a ride. There’s no way this man should have ever been around anything with a motor.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.