Filed Under:Green Bay Packers, Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When asked if he’ll be rooting for the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII, Halftime Show performer Justin Timberlake deflected Thursday, falling back on his fandom for the Green Bay Packers.

“Go Pack Go,” he said at a Halftime Show press conference in downtown Minneapolis.

In the crowd of gathered media, Packer fans cheered at his response. The local Vikings fans remained silent.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When a Boston reporter asked to clarify if the 37-year-old pop star said “Go Pats Go,” Timberblake repeated the cheesehead cheer.

In a recent interview with NFL Network, Timberlake said his Green Bay fandom began with former quarterback Brett Favre.

“Brett Favre was the king of the south,” he said. “Being where I was from, when he went to Green Bay, that’s when a lot of us in our hometown shifted to be Packers fans.”

Timberlake also cited Lambeau Field as a draw to being a Packers fan, as well as the team’s unique ownership structure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch