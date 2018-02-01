MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Coming off one of the best seasons of her career, the Lynx have resigned All-Star forward Rebekkah Brunson.
Brunson has been with the Lynx since 2010 and has won four championships with the team. Last season, she averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and shot nearly 45 percent from the floor.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 14-year veteran is the Lynx’s franchise leader in rebounds and double-doubles and ranks second in blocks and fourth in steals.
She has been named an All-Star four times in her career, including last season.
She has the third-most rebounds in WNBA history. She needs 130 to become the all-time leader.
The Lynx did not disclose the terms of her contract.