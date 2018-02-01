Filed Under:Al Franken, Karin Housley, Michele Bachmann, Tina Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann has apparently received an answer to her prayers on whether she should run for Al Franken’s former Senate seat.

A billboard spotted in St. Paul Thursday – with a cartoon image of God — had a simple solution for the 61-year-old Republican.

“No.”

The billboard, located above Midway Books on University Avenue, appears to be the work of thegoodlordabove.com, although a request for comment from the satirical website was not immediately returned.

The content of the billboard appears to be a response to an interview Bachmann gave late last year to televangelist Jim Bakker, in which she said she was praying about whether she should return to “the swamp” after Franken’s ouster amid sexual misconduct allegations.

In the weeks since the interview, Bachmann has made no sign of getting into the Senate race. So far, the only Republican to publicly launch a campaign for the November special election is state Sen. Karin Housley.

The small-business owner and wife of hockey legend Phil Housley is preparing to run against Democrat Tina Smith, whom Gov. Mark Dayton appointed to fill Franken’s seat. Smith was Dayton’s former lieutenant governor.

Experts say that both parties are expected to spend $20 million in the special election.

