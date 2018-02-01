MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis brewpub is giving its customers a chance to win Super Bowl tickets.
Modist Brewing, in the city’s North Loop neighborhood, says it’s raffling off two tickets to the big game, with all the proceeds going to charity.
Raffle tickets cost $25, and customers can only buy two tickets. Modist says a total of 2,000 tickets will be sold, with the goal of raising $50,000 for charity.
The raffle winners will be selected on Saturday at a 9 p.m. at Modist’s taproom. Winners won’t need to be present.
Modist got access to the Super Bowl tickets through a kerfuffle with Budweiser.
After the brewpub created a beer called “Dilly Dilly” — in reference to the medieval Bud Light ads aired during football games — the beer giant sent a Renaissance-style town crier and a cease and desist order to the Minneapolis craft brewery.
As part of complying to keep the brew a limited edition, Modist landed two Super Bowl tickets.
The brewpub says its employees chose to raffle off the tickets to benefit several local and national charities.