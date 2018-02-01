MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a woman found dead in north Minneapolis Tuesday night.
Twenty-year-old Tyneisha Pate died of a gunshot wound, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Pate was found dead on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue North around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Just before that, a ShotSpotter reported shots fired in the area of the 1800 block of Lyndale.
A vigil for Pate is planned for Saturday at 3 p.m. at the intersection where she was found dead.
Anyone with information about Pate’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.