MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re following a developing situation in St. Paul where the St. Paul Federation of Teachers (SPFT) voted to authorize a strike.

On Wednesday, the union says its members voted overwhelmingly to strike, with 85 percent of teachers voting to strike.

According to the union, the strike is a response to the lack of progress at the bargaining tables “on the most important issues for SPFT’s members.” SPFT says the district has been silent on most of the union’s proposals so far.

An intent to strike was filed Thursday.

“Nobody wants to go on strike and we will do everything in our power to prevent one. However, we are going to fight for what our students need and not apologize for working to create the schools Saint Paul children deserve,” Nick Faber, President of SPFT, said.

The SPFT says negotiations continue Friday.

The union says nearly two-thirds of members voted.

The last strike for the union was in 1946 and the union last took a strike vote in 1989.