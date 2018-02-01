MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Super Bowl LII will be played in Minneapolis on Sunday, its impact on Minnesota will be felt for years.

Over the last 52 weeks, the Super Bowl Host Committee gave out legacy grants to deserving groups across Minnesota.

The last surprise came Thursday, when Anwatin Middle School in Minneapolis’ Bryn Mawr neighborhood received $220,000 towards its plans for a new athletic field.

It was the biggest grant ever given by the host committee.

Anwatin Middle School Principal Ellen Shulman said the funds will also go toward building gardens where the school’s 600 students will grow food.

On Thursday, students were excited to receive the giant check and members of the host committee were even more excited to break ground on where the new field will be.

Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell got in on the fun, tossing a football around on the snow-covered school grounds.

“When we see the enthusiasm from you guys and the beneficiaries of all the work, it makes it all worth it, so thank you guys and I hope you enjoy everything that is going to happen today and this facility you’re going to get,” he said.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy fund has invested more than $5.5 million across Minnesota.