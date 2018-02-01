By Joel Balsam, AskMen

The big game is just days away and you know what that means? Super Bowl parties! And what’s a Super Bowl party without some delicious munchies?

AskMen and Offers.com surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that Minnesota doesn’t have just one favorite Super Bowl food, it has two. Pizza (32%) and nachos (31%) were in a dead heat among the survey’s respondents, so why not bring both to your tailgate party? And don’t you dare forget the dip! Guacamole (26%) is a must for a quarter of Minnesotans, followed by queso dip.

But the Super Bowl isn’t just a time to eat and watch the game, it’s also time to wear your lucky socks or show off your magic handshake. A quarter of Minnesotans have a Super Bowl ritual, which about ties the national average.

And while it’s true the Vikings aren’t in the game this year, plenty of Minnesotans don’t watch for the on-field play anyways. According to the survey, plenty of people watch for the commercials (23%) or as an excuse to hang out with their friends (21%), while just 35% watch the game for the play on the field. Fingers crossed we get a good haul of commercials this year.

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles airs this Sunday.