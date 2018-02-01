Filed Under:Football, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, Super Bowl 52

By Joel Balsam, AskMen

The big game is just days away and you know what that means? Super Bowl parties! And what’s a Super Bowl party without some delicious munchies?

AskMen and Offers.com surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that Minnesota doesn’t have just one favorite Super Bowl food, it has two. Pizza (32%) and nachos (31%)  were in a dead heat among the survey’s respondents, so why not bring both to your tailgate party? And don’t you dare forget the dip! Guacamole (26%) is a must for a quarter of Minnesotans, followed by queso dip.

But the Super Bowl isn’t just a time to eat and watch the game, it’s also time to wear your lucky socks or show off your magic handshake. A quarter of Minnesotans have a Super Bowl ritual, which about ties the national average.

And while it’s true the Vikings aren’t in the game this year, plenty of Minnesotans don’t watch for the on-field play anyways. According to the survey, plenty of people watch for the commercials (23%) or as an excuse to hang out with their friends (21%), while just 35% watch the game for the play on the field. Fingers crossed we get a good haul of commercials this year.

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles airs this Sunday.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch