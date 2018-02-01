Minnesota
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
WCCO-TV
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Click here for WCCO-TV news stories Send us your breaking news tips here Contact WCCO-TV anchors and reporters Check out Good Question Send us your weather and news photos Get information on […]
830 WCCO
Welcome to News Radio 830 WCCO on CBSMinnesota.com! WCCO is an affiliate of CBS News, owned by Entercom Communications, one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Click here to get the latest news updates from WCCO. Full On-Air Schedule Monday-Friday 12 a.m.-2 a.m.: Al Malmberg 2 a.m.-4 a.m.: Beyond Reality Radio 4 […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Lil Jon To Perform During Timberwolves Halftime Show
Ahead of his Super Bowl weekend kickoff event, rapper Lil Jon will perform at halftime Thursday night during the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Club Jager Reopens; Controversial Owner Remains
A popular Minneapolis nightclub -- that closed after it was revealed the owner donated to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke -- has now reopened.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
Rosen
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Odds
Featured Sports
Lil Jon To Perform During Timberwolves Halftime Show
Ahead of his Super Bowl weekend kickoff event, rapper Lil Jon will perform at halftime Thursday night during the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ian Baker-Finch On Phoenix Open: 'Ideal Conditions For Scoring'
CBS Sports's Ian Baker-Finch looks at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which will bring a tremendous mix of golf talent to TPC Scottsdale.
Featured Podcasts
Sports Huddle with Sid and Dave
Sports to the Max with Mike Max
E.S.P.
Eat
Mike's Mix: Best Craft Cocktail Bars During Super Bowl
Within the last 5 years a Cocktail Renaissance has hit the Twin Cities; Minneapolis, in particular.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top Top 5 Avocado Recipes
The perfect football food is Guacamole. But there is more to do with the simple avocado. Here are Dara's Top 5 Recipes!
See
Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In Minnesota
It's tempting to stay in and chill the day after celebrating New Year's Eve. However, if staying at home is not your idea of starting the New Year, there are enough local family activities on New Year's Day.
Best Holiday Markets In Minnesota
This year holiday pop-up shops, most of them in Minneapolis, will be popping up in market places.
Play
Best Crafty Classes In Minnesota
Local art fairs and seasonal exhibits have motivated many to take up arts and crafts. Art and craft classes in Minnesota offer a range of options, from acrylics to handcrafted décor and woodworking.
15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50
Don't break the bank this Valentine's Day. These gifts say a lot while costing you a little.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Audio
Featured Podcasts
The Paul And Jordana Show
Chad Hartman
John Hines
Dave Lee
More WCCO Podcasts
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Live Radar
Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Where Does All The City Snow Go?
In the downtown areas, St. Paul and Minneapolis will truck snow to locations they’d rather not share.
'We'll Pitch In': Storm Brings Out The Best In Twin Cities Snow Heroes
When a big snowstorm hits, Minnesotans are always willing to lend a helping hand, or push, when needed.
What Are The Best Strategies For Winter Driving?
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were almost 300 reported crashed and more than 500 spinouts in Monday's storm.
Traffic
Health
Events
Contests
WCCOAM Contest Rules
'Win Dave Matthews Band At Xcel Energy Center Tickets' Contest Rules
To participate in the contest, go to the CBS Minnesota Facebook page and post a picture of you showing your Dave Matthews Band fan fandom in the comment section of the contest post.
Super Bowl Picks: Will The Eagles Upset The Patriots?
February 1, 2018 at 8:56 am
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
New England Patriots
,
NFL
,
Philadelphia Eagles
,
Super Bowl 52
More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
104.1 Jack-FM
BUZN @ 102.9
WCCO NewsRadio 830
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
WCCO Live