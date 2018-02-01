Filed Under:prostitution, Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old man in town for the Super Bowl is accused of trying to hire what he believed were two teenage siblings for sex.

justin beard Charges: Super Bowl Worker Tried To Hire Teens For Sex

(credit: Hennepin County)

Justin Beard, of Branson, Missouri, is charged with two counts of felony prostitution, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted, each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, Beard was in town to work Super Bowl Live festivities this week and responded to a Craigslist ad which police posted as part of a sting operation.

An undercover officer posed as a man selling his 15-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son for oral sex. Beard exchanged messages with the officer and offered his Super Bowl Live VIP tickets as payment, claiming they were each worth $100.

Beard agreed to meet Tuesday night at a Minnetonka apartment, the complaint states. He knocked the door, met police officers and quickly found himself in handcuffs.

His bail was set at $125,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch