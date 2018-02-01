MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The bright lights of the Super Bowl may be shining on downtown Minneapolis this week– but don’t forget about the suburbs.

Several Twin Cities suburbs are stepping up to put on their own show. With hotels rooms booked across the metro, communities want to be sure guests have other options outside of the Super Bowl zone.

WCCO’s Liz Collin highlights just a few who hope their plans will get them a piece of the pie.

Sure there might be fancy stages, big stars and bright lights in downtown Minneapolis. But, don’t underestimate what’s happening miles away.

“We’re going to give them not only Minnesota hospitality but Roseville hospitality so we’re pretty excited,” Julie Wearn said.

Julie Wearn is behind a big event Thursday night at the Oval, the largest outdoor speed skating rink in the U.S. Roseville has invited media members from around the world to bandy and speed skating clinics. Along with extending a special invite to a certain late night host.

Word is Jimmy Fallon’s team has been spotted scoping things out.

Rosedale Center is also offering specials for visitors in this area. The city’s nine hotels have been booked for months. They’re selling a more open feel then the downtown maze.

It’s the same message Stillwater is sending. Its chamber of commerce has ad space in Minneapolis to lure out-of-towners to the winter wonderland of the ice castles.

“Come on out with your family and enjoy some fun!” Aimee Peterson, Maple Grove superintendent of recreation, said.

And in Maple Grove, the city’s Central Park will host its own Wonders of Winter celebration on Saturday. It includes ice skating, smores and bonfires. A transit option will also get you to and from downtown Minneapolis to Maple Grove.

“Just a lot of fun for the whole family to come out and enjoy the wonders of winter here during that Super Bowl Week,” Peterson said.

We have a full list of the events around town, and everything you need to know about Sunday’s game, in one spot on our Super Bowl page.