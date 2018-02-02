Master Chef Ron DeSantis worked with Hormel to create a huge, 52 ingredient sandwich created just for the Super Bowl. The sandwich is 9 inches tall, 26 inches long and 18 inches wide.

Here’s the recipe:

The 52-Ingredient Sandwich

TOTAL TIME: 2.5 HOURS SERVES: 48

2 24” x 16” Pizza Bianca

8 ounces mayo

24 ounces Di Lusso ® provolone cheese

provolone cheese 24 ounces Applegate ® Genoa salami

Genoa salami 1 tablespoon dry oregano

32 ounces pickled onion

5 ounces black olives, sliced

5 ounces banana pepper

40 ounces grilled eggplant

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

4 spinach wraps, trimmed to fit sandwich

1/2 cup spicy brown mustard

40 ounces Hormel ® Natural Choice ® ham slices

Natural Choice ham slices 4 jars pickle chips

2 heads iceberg slaw, shaved thin

1 1/2 pound Porchetta

32 ounces Simply Avocado™ spread by Wholly ® Avocado

Avocado 24 ounces ricotta salata

48 ounces grilled peppers

48 ounces grilled onions

1 jar Herdez ® Roasted Salsa Rojas

Roasted Salsa Rojas 24 ounces Justin’s ® almond butter

almond butter 32 ounces hummus

4 tablespoons fresh rosemary

4 tablespoons lemon zest

8 ounces butter

2 focaccia 24″ by 16″

10 ounces extra virgin olive oil

32 ounces Di Lusso ® Havarti cheese, sliced or shredded

Havarti cheese, sliced or shredded 48 ounces grilled zucchini

1/4 cup sambal olek

4 cans SPAM ® classic

classic 32 fried eggs

32 ounces roasted tomatoes

2 bunches fresh basil, whole leaves

4 tablespoons fresh thyme

4 flatbread

10 ounces tapenade

32 ounces Di Lusso ® smoked Gouda cheese

smoked Gouda cheese 2 pounds pulled pork

1/2 bag corn chips

4 pounds roast sweet potatoes

24 ounces romesco sauce

4 ounces spinach

4 pounds Hormel ® Black Label ® bacon

Black Label bacon 2 cups cranberry mostarda

2 pounds Jennie-O ® Oven Roasted Turkey Breast slices

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast slices 2 jars artichoke spinach dip

2 cucumbers

2 ounces watercress

INSTRUCTIONS

Begin by building the cold portion of the sandwich, from bottom to top. Start with one 24” x 16” piece of focaccia. In order, add mayo, provolone, salami, oregano, pickled onion, olives, banana pepper, grilled eggplant, smoked paprika, black pepper and salt. Next, trim spinach wrap to fit the sandwich and add to top of sandwich. Continue by adding spicy brown mustard, ham, pickle chips, iceberg slaw, porchetta, avocado spread, ricotta salata, grilled peppers, grilled onions, salsa rojas, one 24” x 16” piece of pizza Bianca, almond butter, hummus, rosemary and lemon zest.

Next, build hot portion for the top of the sandwich. Top ingredients should be built warm on top of the cold portion. Another option is to build the hot portion and place it in the oven at 350F for 6-7 minutes and then slide on top of the cold portion.

Begin with one 24” x 16” piece of focaccia, followed by butter, olive oil, Havarti cheese, grilled zucchini, and Sambal olek, fried SPAM® (sliced), fried eggs, roast tomato, basil, thyme, flatbread, tapenade, smoked Gouda cheese, fully cooked pulled pork, corn chips, roast sweet potato, Romesco sauce, spinach, cooked bacon, cranberry mostarda, oven roasted turkey breast slices, artichoke spinach dip, cucumber and watercress. Top sandwich with one 24” x 16” piece of pizza Bianca, and garnish with parsley.

TIPS from The Chef