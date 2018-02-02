Master Chef Ron DeSantis worked with Hormel to create a huge, 52 ingredient sandwich created just for the Super Bowl. The sandwich is 9 inches tall, 26 inches long and 18 inches wide.
Here’s the recipe:
The 52-Ingredient Sandwich
TOTAL TIME: 2.5 HOURS SERVES: 48
- 2 24” x 16” Pizza Bianca
- 8 ounces mayo
- 24 ounces Di Lusso®provolone cheese
- 24 ounces Applegate®Genoa salami
- 1 tablespoon dry oregano
- 32 ounces pickled onion
- 5 ounces black olives, sliced
- 5 ounces banana pepper
- 40 ounces grilled eggplant
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 4 spinach wraps, trimmed to fit sandwich
- 1/2 cup spicy brown mustard
- 40 ounces Hormel®Natural Choice® ham slices
- 4 jars pickle chips
- 2 heads iceberg slaw, shaved thin
- 1 1/2 pound Porchetta
- 32 ounces Simply Avocado™ spread by Wholly®Avocado
- 24 ounces ricotta salata
- 48 ounces grilled peppers
- 48 ounces grilled onions
- 1 jar Herdez®Roasted Salsa Rojas
- 24 ounces Justin’s®almond butter
- 32 ounces hummus
- 4 tablespoons fresh rosemary
- 4 tablespoons lemon zest
- 8 ounces butter
- 2 focaccia 24″ by 16″
- 10 ounces extra virgin olive oil
- 32 ounces Di Lusso®Havarti cheese, sliced or shredded
- 48 ounces grilled zucchini
- 1/4 cup sambal olek
- 4 cans SPAM®classic
- 32 fried eggs
- 32 ounces roasted tomatoes
- 2 bunches fresh basil, whole leaves
- 4 tablespoons fresh thyme
- 4 flatbread
- 10 ounces tapenade
- 32 ounces Di Lusso®smoked Gouda cheese
- 2 pounds pulled pork
- 1/2 bag corn chips
- 4 pounds roast sweet potatoes
- 24 ounces romesco sauce
- 4 ounces spinach
- 4 pounds Hormel®Black Label® bacon
- 2 cups cranberry mostarda
- 2 pounds Jennie-O®Oven Roasted Turkey Breast slices
- 2 jars artichoke spinach dip
- 2 cucumbers
- 2 ounces watercress
INSTRUCTIONS
Begin by building the cold portion of the sandwich, from bottom to top. Start with one 24” x 16” piece of focaccia. In order, add mayo, provolone, salami, oregano, pickled onion, olives, banana pepper, grilled eggplant, smoked paprika, black pepper and salt. Next, trim spinach wrap to fit the sandwich and add to top of sandwich. Continue by adding spicy brown mustard, ham, pickle chips, iceberg slaw, porchetta, avocado spread, ricotta salata, grilled peppers, grilled onions, salsa rojas, one 24” x 16” piece of pizza Bianca, almond butter, hummus, rosemary and lemon zest.
Next, build hot portion for the top of the sandwich. Top ingredients should be built warm on top of the cold portion. Another option is to build the hot portion and place it in the oven at 350F for 6-7 minutes and then slide on top of the cold portion.
Begin with one 24” x 16” piece of focaccia, followed by butter, olive oil, Havarti cheese, grilled zucchini, and Sambal olek, fried SPAM® (sliced), fried eggs, roast tomato, basil, thyme, flatbread, tapenade, smoked Gouda cheese, fully cooked pulled pork, corn chips, roast sweet potato, Romesco sauce, spinach, cooked bacon, cranberry mostarda, oven roasted turkey breast slices, artichoke spinach dip, cucumber and watercress. Top sandwich with one 24” x 16” piece of pizza Bianca, and garnish with parsley.
TIPS from The Chef
- Get help!
- Have ALL ingredients ready and on-hand
- If you don’t have exact ingredients, call an audible. You’ll still be happy
- Taste as you go
- Give yourself plenty of room to work
- Use an electric knife to cut the sandwich prior to serving
- Use quality ingredients (Hormel Foods ingredients will be star players)
- If you can’t find a large focaccia, ask your local pizza shop to bake you pizza without any topping. It should be 26”x 18”
- Did we mention, get help? – It’s more fun as a team
- If you don’t like an ingredient, leave it off or find another ingredient you like
- Build the sandwich wider and shorter rather than narrow and long. It’s more stable if it’s wider.
- Share your creating by using the hashtag #52IngredientSandwich