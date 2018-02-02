Filed Under:Best Buy

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co., the nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer, says it will be handing out bonuses to more than 100,000 employees, joining a list of companies sharing a portion of their windfall from the corporate tax reform law with employees.

The Minneapolis-based chain says that this month it will pay one-time bonuses of $1,000 to full-time workers and $500 to part-time employees.

104088799 100K Best Buy Workers To Get Bonuses

(credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Company spokesman Jeff Shelman said full-time salaried employees on a bonus plan will not get the extra funds.

Best Buy joins a list of others including Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Starbucks Corp., adopting measures such as giving out bonuses, enhancing maternity benefits and raising wages in the wake of the tax overhaul.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch