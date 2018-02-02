Filed Under:Fridley, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bicyclist is hospitalized Friday after collapsing on a north metro road and being stuck underneath a car.

According to the Fridley Police Department, a man on a bicycle was crossing Osborne Road at Highway 65 just before 5:30 a.m. when he collapsed.

A driver stopped to help him out, using his vehicle as a barrier. Another driver struck the stationary vehicle, pushing it onto the bicyclist.

The man was hospitalized with unknown injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, police said.

