Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

One of you lovely listeners found me on Twitter, where I am @deardara, and asked for braised chicken dishes that kids will eat. Braising of course is cooking slowly in a liquid, and more importantly for our purposes braising is one of those techniques that let you start something at noon and eat at six, or do a double batch on Sunday and eat all week. It’s a technique you need when you’ve got little kids around. And they’re constantly handing you Guinea Pigs that got into the poster paints. Or show up in the kitchen half naked because they froze their snowpants into the snow fort they were trying to build. Or got a black eye trying to high-jump over the living room couch. What I’m saying is it’s hard to make scallops a la minute when you’ve got kids in the kitchen. What I’m also saying is that to me, kid-friendly includes chicken you can scrape the capers off… I believe it’s better for children to co-exist with capers than to live in conflict with them. And it’s good to have braised chicken dishes in hand! Like these.