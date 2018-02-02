BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum are attending the Super Bowl game as guests of a Minneapolis-based utility.
The 52nd Super Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday.
Spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the Burgums will be watching the game in a suite provided at no cost by Xcel Energy. The utility serves more than 90,000 customers in Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot.
Nowatzki says Burgum will use the opportunity to talk to the company about “improving services and infrastructure for North Dakota.”
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton paid more than $6,000 out his own pocket for a ticket to his state’s Super Bowl game.
Several Minnesota officials resigned last year after a controversy surrounding the use of suites at the new Vikings stadium.
