Filed Under:Pet Guest Of The Week

Our pet guest this week is Chase!

From the Animal Humane Society:

Chase is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. Chase is very loving and likes to be right by your side. With his soft fur, he’s sure to make a warm and cuddly companion on these cold days. Chase was originally adopted from AHS in late January, however he was a little too energetic for the resident cat in the house, so he’s back looking for a better fit. Because of this, we think Chase would do best in a home without cats.

For adoption information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch