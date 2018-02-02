Our pet guest this week is Chase!
From the Animal Humane Society:
Chase is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. Chase is very loving and likes to be right by your side. With his soft fur, he’s sure to make a warm and cuddly companion on these cold days. Chase was originally adopted from AHS in late January, however he was a little too energetic for the resident cat in the house, so he’s back looking for a better fit. Because of this, we think Chase would do best in a home without cats.
For adoption information, click here.