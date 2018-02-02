MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they are investigating a suspicious death that was originally thought to have been caused by an accident.
First responders were called to a residence on the 200 block of Lowry Avenue Northeast on Jan. 21 on a report of an injured person.
They arrived to find 61-year-old Riley Barry Housley, who had suffered a head injury.
He later died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Feb. 1.
Police say an emergency room doctor told investigators Housley’s injuries were likely the result of an assault.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Housley’s death a homicide, caused by “penetrating blunt force head injuries.”
Anyone with information on Housley’s death is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text a tip to Minneapolis Police at 847411. Enter MPD, a space and then the information. Anonymity is guaranteed.