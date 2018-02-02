Filed Under:Super Bowl, Traffic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s going to be a fun but busy weekend across the Twin Cities. The backup to get around town is already in effect.

Through Sunday, there are major events drawing hundreds of thousands of people to the cities.

In addition to Super Bowl Live and the Super Bowl Experience, there are numerous concerts and VIP-style parties in downtown Minneapolis.

Across the river in St. Paul, the Wild play Friday night.

On Saturday, the Dave Matthews Band performs at the Xcel Energy Center. And, of course, the Winter Carnival has events sprinkled throughout the city.

Organizers suggest taking a ride-sharing service or public transportation, or avoid the highway and take back roads the out-of-towners wouldn’t know to use.

