ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police have identified the person they arrested in connection with Wednesday afternoon’s shooting death in St. Paul.
According to police, 32-year-old St. Paul resident Justin Matthew Girling has been taken into custody.
The St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of East Third Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said a family dispute led to the shooting and the suspect and victim are related.
The victim was identified as 47-year-old Kurt Schmeck.
Girling has been booked into Ramsey County Jail.