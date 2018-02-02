By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Local TV, Mary McGuire, MSP Airport, Super Bowl, Super Bowl 52, Super Bowl LII, TSA

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, our state’s largest airport is bracing for the largest crowds it has ever seen.

Tens of thousands of people will pass through security gates at MSP International and officials are bracing for those crowds.

The TSA at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting Monday, Feb. 5 will be the busiest day ever on record for screening operations.

To help things move quickly, 20 explosive detection canines will be working in both terminals leading up to and after the game on Sunday.

Related: Official Release From TSA

Security experts say these dogs are 100 percent accurate, 100 percent of the time.

“It’s their cute little button noses, honestly. They can detect explosives and explosive contents better than any technology at this point,” said Clifford C. Van Leuven, the Federal Security Director for Minnesota.

The record number of travelers does include non-Super Bowl related travelers as well.

One-hundred-and-fifteen to 120 additional security and TSA officers will also be working throughout and after the Super Bowl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch