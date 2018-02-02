BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, our state’s largest airport is bracing for the largest crowds it has ever seen.

Tens of thousands of people will pass through security gates at MSP International and officials are bracing for those crowds.

The TSA at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting Monday, Feb. 5 will be the busiest day ever on record for screening operations.

To help things move quickly, 20 explosive detection canines will be working in both terminals leading up to and after the game on Sunday.

Security experts say these dogs are 100 percent accurate, 100 percent of the time.

“It’s their cute little button noses, honestly. They can detect explosives and explosive contents better than any technology at this point,” said Clifford C. Van Leuven, the Federal Security Director for Minnesota.

The record number of travelers does include non-Super Bowl related travelers as well.

One-hundred-and-fifteen to 120 additional security and TSA officers will also be working throughout and after the Super Bowl.