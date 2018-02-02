Filed Under:Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Hospitality venues, retailers and others on the fringe of the Twin Cities are capitalizing on the economic benefits generated by Super Bowl 52.

Businesses in Hudson and other surrounding cities in western Wisconsin within an easy commute to the NFL’s biggest game are cashing in on football fan traffic.

Hotel rooms in Hudson are going for as much as $500 a night. In nearby New Richmond, the regional airport will land more than two dozen private jets. U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis is about a 45-minute drive.

The State Journal says homeowners are listing their properties on Airbnb and other online sites for top dollar. A four-bedroom house in Hudson is renting for $1,250 a night with a five-night minimum.

