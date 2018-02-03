MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least five people are seriously hurt after a multi-car pileup on Interstate 94 near Rogers.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the the crash began at about 1:08 p.m. with a stalled vehicle on the shoulder.
A passing semi truck driver slammed on their brakes and spun out, and several other vehicle soon slammed into it.
A second semi then struck the back of those vehicles.
State Patrol said a total of 25 vehicles were involved in the crash and that multiple people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.