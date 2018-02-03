WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Snowy Saturday, Record Cold For Super Bowl | WX Center | Snow Emergencies
Filed Under:Interstate 94, Local TV, Rogers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least five people are seriously hurt after a multi-car pileup on Interstate 94 near Rogers.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the the crash began at about 1:08 p.m. with a stalled vehicle on the shoulder.

multicar crash on i 94 in rogers Several Hurt In Multi Car Crash Involving Semis On I 94 Near Rogers

(credit: MnDOT)

interstate 94 pileup in rogers Several Hurt In Multi Car Crash Involving Semis On I 94 Near Rogers

(credit: CBS)

A passing semi truck driver slammed on their brakes and spun out, and several other vehicle soon slammed into it.

A second semi then struck the back of those vehicles.

State Patrol said a total of 25 vehicles were involved in the crash and that multiple people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch