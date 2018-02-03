WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Snowy Saturday, Record Cold For Super Bowl | WX Center | Snow Emergencies
Filed Under:Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl 52, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon says in a statement “to put to rest any speculation or rumors” as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: “I will not.”

She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.

2921113 Janet Jackson Says She Wont Perform With Justin Timberlake At Super Bowl

(credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy. Timberlake was Jackson’s guest during her performance and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealed her breast.

CBS aired that Super Bowl and was fined by the Federal Communications Commission. The fine later was overturned.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch