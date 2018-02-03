WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Snowy Saturday, Record Cold For Super Bowl | WX Center | Snow Emergencies
Filed Under:Case Keenum, Local TV, Minneapolis Miracle, Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the Minnesota Vikings’ season didn’t end the way they or the fans hoped it would, they can take solace in the fact that they pulled off one of the greatest football plays of all time in the Minneapolis Miracle.

Or at least the best play of the year. That’s the award the Minneapolis Miracle received at the NFL Honors Saturday night.

The play – also known as Buffalo Right Seven Heaven – shocked the Saints (and, probably, the Vikings too) as Case Keenum heaved a pass to Stefon Diggs, who caught it and – thanks to a whiffed tackle by Saints safety Marcus Williams – took it to the house for a walk-off touchdown.

Let’s not talk about what happened one week later – for now, let’s bask in the glow of the Minneapolis Miracle, the NFL’s Play of the Year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch