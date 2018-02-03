MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the Minnesota Vikings’ season didn’t end the way they or the fans hoped it would, they can take solace in the fact that they pulled off one of the greatest football plays of all time in the Minneapolis Miracle.

Or at least the best play of the year. That’s the award the Minneapolis Miracle received at the NFL Honors Saturday night.

KEENUM.

DIGGS.

GAME OVER. The Minneapolis Miracle is the @Bridgestone Elite Performance Play of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/b0ImnRYZk5 — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018

The play – also known as Buffalo Right Seven Heaven – shocked the Saints (and, probably, the Vikings too) as Case Keenum heaved a pass to Stefon Diggs, who caught it and – thanks to a whiffed tackle by Saints safety Marcus Williams – took it to the house for a walk-off touchdown.

Let’s not talk about what happened one week later – for now, let’s bask in the glow of the Minneapolis Miracle, the NFL’s Play of the Year.