MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince’s 2007 halftime performance during Super Bowl 41 in Miami is widely regarded as the best ever.

But Prince is rumored to be making an appearance of sorts Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

TMZ reports that a hologram of the Minnesota icon may make an appearance during Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance.

The rumor is sure to upset die-hard Prince fans.

There was an alleged feud between the two stars, which began in 2006. Prince poked fun of Timberlake’s song “SexyBack” at an Emmy awards party, where he was quoted as saying, “sexy never left.”

Timberlake then accepted a Golden Globe on Prince’s behalf months later, and mocked his height in the acceptance speech.

News last week that Timberlake was going to hold a listening party for his new album at Paisley Park riled fans, especially because management secured a liquor license for the event.

Prince was a Jehovah’s Witness and did not drink, nor did he allow alcohol at Paisley Park.

Prince recorded his music, filmed videos, held concerts and rehearsed for shows at Paisley Park from 1988 until 2016, when he was found dead there inside an elevator. The artist also lived at Paisley Park in his later years.

Sheila E, Prince’s former collaborator and girlfriend, tweeted about the hologram controversy Saturday.