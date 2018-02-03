MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Superfreak is a Hall of Famer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 2018 class Saturday night, and Minnesota Vikings great Randy Moss had his name called.

Voters whittled 15 modern era finalists down to their five selections.

This was Moss’ first year of eligibility. He is the first wide receiver to be voted in on his first ballot since Jerry Rice, who many consider to be the greatest receiver to ever play the game.

Moss certainly has the stats to back up his selection – among wide receivers, he ranks fourth all-time in yards (15,292) and second in touchdowns (156) despite being only 15th all-time in receptions.

Moss was a game-changer right out of the gate. The Vikings took him 21st overall in the 1998 draft, and he rewarded them with 69 catches, 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Throughout his career with Minnesota, he regularly torched defenses by making absurd catches, dodging tackles in the open field and sometimes just straight outrunning everyone else on the field.

Arguably his best season as a receiver came when he joined the New England Patriots in 2007. Teaming up with Tom Brady, Moss scored 23 touchdowns on 98 receptions and amassed 1,493 yards.

Cris Carter, Moss’ partner in crime in Minnesota, made the Hall of Fame in 2013.