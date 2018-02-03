MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A few inches of snow are expected to fall Saturday, giving the Bold North a fresh, wintry look before Sunday’s Super Bowl championship in downtown Minneapolis.
The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow should accumulate in the Twin Cities Saturday, with higher totals possible in north-central Minnesota.
The timing of the snow will be late morning to early afternoon. It should make for a nice addition to the wintry activities around the Twin Cities, from Super Bowl Live in downtown Minneapolis to the Winter Carnival in St. Paul.
Following the snow will be arctic cold. A wind chill advisory has been issued for Sunday morning most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.
Visitors should expect it to feel like 20 below in the overnight hours. In such cold, frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly if you’re not dressed properly.
Highs Sunday will be in the single digits. Those attending Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium will be glad it’s being played indoors, as it’ll be the coldest Super Bowl kickoff on record.