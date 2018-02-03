MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Atlanta men were arrested in Bloomington on Saturday for possessing counterfeit Super Bowl LII tickets, according to police.
Bloomington police were called to the AmericInn Hotel at 4201 American Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they made contact with two adult males where earlier in the day were trying to sell Super Bowl tickets for much lower than face value.
An investigation showed both men were in possession of several game tickets. The Minneapolis Police Counterfeiting Team was called in, and they determined the tickets were counterfeit.
The men, identified as 38-year-old Reginald Leon Henderson and 27-year-old Jamal Rashad Turner, both of Atlanta, were taken into custody on felony possession of counterfeit goods.