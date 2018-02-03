MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday was night two of late-night Super Bowl festivities, with more parties and concerts all across the Twin Cities.

WCCO’s Jeff Wagner got his start in the North Loop for the famous Leather and Laces event. He first bumped into Mound native Kevin Sorbo, TV’s “Hercules.”

“I’m here, I’m in town, I want to have a little fun,” Sorbo said.

Vikings defensive end Steve Weatherly even felt star struck by his fellow revelers.

“I wasn’t much of a partier in college and growing up, and just being able to be here with all these people, maybe some superstars, some super models,” Weatherly said.

From the dance floor, to virtual reality games, Leather and Laces was pulsating with energy. It was all part of the entertainment put together by hosts Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy — but the blue-haired bombshell gives most of the credit to her husband.

“He literally has the ability to turn any party into an amazing party, and that’s what I’m looking forward to watching,” McCarthy said.

And making all that party planning easier for them has been their warm, “Minnesota nice” welcome.

“The best hospitality, the nicest people ever. Out of the 15 Super Bowls I’ve gone to, by far the best,” McCarthy said.

Leather and Laces wasn’t the only party in Minneapolis. WCCO was also on the other side of downtown Minneapolis at The Armory for P!nk’s concert.

As the music pumped, stars also hit the red carpet, like former NFL Quarterback Kurt Warner, Twins star Joe Mauer and music artist Sheila E. But the celebrity of the hour was, of course, P!nk.

“It’s a beautiful venue, and, I mean she’s the best. She’s singing while she’s doing all these acrobats, it’s amazing,” said a concertgoer.

“I love Pink, she was incredible, best performance I’ve ever seen. So much better than the Grammy’s,” said another concertgoer.

The parties aren’t over yet. Saturday night is Playboy’s Big Game Party in Minneapolis, hosted by Snoop Dogg.

Maxim hosts its annual party featuring Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Marshmello.

And the party continues at the Lumber Exchange Building with Nick Cannon DJing the TAO party.

Jeff Wagner will be back on the party circuit Saturday night, and so will Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello. They will be reporting live from the Big Game Big Give party. Jamie Foxx is hosting the event, which is one of the biggest Super Bowl parties and has a philanthropic component.

Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the Minneapolis Armory.