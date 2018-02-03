MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Game also brings big appetites to the Twin Cities.
Taste of the NFL was born right here in Minnesota during the 1992 Super Bowl. Members from the inaugural event came together Saturday for the founders breakfast at the Saint Paul Rivercentre.
Taste of the NFL is a nonprofit event that helps feed the hungry. Host of “Bizarre Foods” and Minnesota native Andrew Zimmern says it’s important to remember why the event was started.
“We have hungry children in America. That’s not right,” he said. “Those two ideas are mutually exclusive — should be — and we should be treating it like the urgent matter that it really is.”
The Taste of the NFL kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s raised more than $25 million to fight hunger since it started in 1992.