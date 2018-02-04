MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a desperately close game, The Philadelphia Eagles are the champions of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The game came down to the final seconds, and when the clock ran out, Eagles fans erupted inside U.S. Bank Stadium, flooding the streets into the downtown area.

Moving the estimated 66,000 Super Bowl fans from U.S. Bank Stadium is no easy task — Metro Transit suspended all light rail service Sunday, allowing only those with Super Bowl tickets (and a special, $30 pass) to board trains.

Metro Transit is also taking the unprecedented step of using both tracks to move fans out of the downtown area. Surge pricing for Uber was on the rise, too. About an hour after the game ended, prices were only 2.6 times higher than normal.

The Eagles soared onto the field as the underdogs, with Tom Brady and the Patriots already with five NFL Championships under their belt. But there was some bite in that bark.

“People doubt us all the time, and we believe we can win,” Eagles fan Jake Ferber said at the game. “And that’s what we’re here’ for — to win, finally, and get that first Super Bowl.”

Emotions ran high, courtesy of a touchdown from eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery. His mother, Deloris Jeffrey, was in the stadium when he made the catch.

“It’s a blessing,” she said. “I just wanted them to win the game, that’s the most important thing. He always wanted to go to a Super Bowl.”