MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person had died after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Carlton County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Snowy and icy roads were a factor in the fatal crash, which happened on Interstate 35 in Twin Lakes Township at about 4:15 p.m.
A Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 38-year-old Amanda Beth Valerius, sled into the median and rolled several times.
Valerius was not hurt in the crash, but one of her two passengers — both girls, ages 12 and 16 — were killed. The identify of the victim has not been released.
The state patrol is investigating.