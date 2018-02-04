MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A flash mob delighted visitors to the Winter Carnival Saturday with a choreographed dance to Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.”
It happened just after 2 p.m., when The Purple One’s voice boomed from the speakers, with the iconic words:
“Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”
More than three dozen dancers, wearing matching purple bomber hats, then organized and broke into dance.
On-lookers took out their phones to record it. Cheers erupted all over the park.
The flash mob was organized by Jenny Wood, of Brooklyn Park, according to The Star Tribune.
Bill Hermann, who recorded the dance and posted it online, said the stunt took weeks of preparation and practice.
“It was cold and it was AWESOME!” he wrote on Facebook.