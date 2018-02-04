(credit: Unicorn Riot)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –Protesters are blocking the light rail in Minneapolis Sunday hours ahead of the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Live video streams show dozens of protesters gathered at the West Bank station, between U.S. Bank Stadium and the University of Minnesota.

The protesters have chained themselves to fencing and other structures on the station platform. Many are wearing T-shirts that say: “You can’t play with black lives.”

Authorities have responded to the scene.

Light rail service was limited Sunday, with the Blue and Green lines reserved for Super Bowl ticket holders.

The protest is currently blocking the train that would bring Super Bowl ticket holders from Stadium Village, one of the Super Bowl security checkpoints, to U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Super Bowl is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.

Metro Transit says the replacement bus stops for east bank and west bank have been moved due to the blockade. Those headed west will board at Washington Avenue, just past Cedar Avenue, while those going east will board at the intersection of University and 23rd avenues.

According to the live streams, the protesters are calling for funding to be cut from police departments, as well as the end of capitalism and white supremacy.