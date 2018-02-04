Filed Under:Psycho Suzy's, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of the fun of Super Bowl Sunday is getting together with friends or going out.

Across the Twin Cities and the country, people gathered to watch Super Bowl LII.

In Minneapolis, the party was hopping at Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge. The “Eat, Drink, Yell, Cheer” event kicked-off Sunday night at 4:30 p.m. For $20, you could enjoy an unlimited pizza bar, a tater tot buffet and discounted drinks.

Fans say if you couldn’t afford a game ticket, this is the next best thing.

“It was a heartbreak to watch the Vikings lose, but I’m here to watch the game in our own home, in our own city, and I’m here to root for the Eagles, the team — not the fans,” Vikings fan Alyssa Terry said.

“This is my favorite buffet every year, I’ve come here the past three years with my buddy from work, it’s like a running tradition, so had to keep that going even if there were some upset Vikings fans,” Eagles fan Alex Meginnes said.

The party was for every fan.  To encourage unity, there was even a special drink bingo game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch