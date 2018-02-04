MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of the fun of Super Bowl Sunday is getting together with friends or going out.

Across the Twin Cities and the country, people gathered to watch Super Bowl LII.

In Minneapolis, the party was hopping at Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge. The “Eat, Drink, Yell, Cheer” event kicked-off Sunday night at 4:30 p.m. For $20, you could enjoy an unlimited pizza bar, a tater tot buffet and discounted drinks.

Fans say if you couldn’t afford a game ticket, this is the next best thing.

“It was a heartbreak to watch the Vikings lose, but I’m here to watch the game in our own home, in our own city, and I’m here to root for the Eagles, the team — not the fans,” Vikings fan Alyssa Terry said.

“This is my favorite buffet every year, I’ve come here the past three years with my buddy from work, it’s like a running tradition, so had to keep that going even if there were some upset Vikings fans,” Eagles fan Alex Meginnes said.

The party was for every fan. To encourage unity, there was even a special drink bingo game.