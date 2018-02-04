MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re not going to the Super Bowl and want to use the light rail service, you’re going to run into some problems.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Metro Transit suspended regular light rail service.
Anyone who needs to use the light rail must have a Super Bowl ticket and buy the $30 GameDay Fan Express Pass.
If you’re not going to the Big Game, there are free replacement buses on Blue and Green Lines.
In addition to suspended light rail service, there are numerous closures and detours in place due to the Super Bowl. So, check your route before traveling around the downtown area.