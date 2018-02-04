WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Record Cold For Super Bowl | Protect Against FrostbiteWX Center
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn’t want to be turned into a hologram and says she wants the public to know that there won’t be one used during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

TMZ reported Saturday that Timberlake was set to use a hologram of Prince during his halftime know performance Sunday.

But Sheila E. says in an interview The Associated Press that Prince told her he didn’t want to be turned into a hologram for religious reasons.

Timberlake said he looked up to Prince and admired him during a press conference days ago in Minnesota.

Hologram of A-list celebrities have appeared in recent years, from Tupac Shakur to Roy Orbison, whose hologram is set to go on a tour.

